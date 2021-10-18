At the Gallery: Peggy Lee Concert Performed by John Van Dyke

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present “At the Gallery: Peggy Lee” performed by John Van Dyke at the Bank of the Arts on November 20th.

Norma Deloris Egstrom, known as Peggy Lee, was an American jazz musician, singer and songwriter. She is regarded as the first female singer songwriter in the history of American Pop Music. Lee grew up singing in a local band and often traveled with them to perform after school. At the age of 17 she moved to Hollywood where her career sky rocketed with the debut of her first number one hit, “Somebody Else is Taking My Place” in 1942. Although she was a popular recording artist, she was even a more popular songwriter at Capital Records. Hits include “It’s a Good Day”, “Fever” and “I’m a Woman.”

John Van Dyke has been singing professionally for more than 27 years doing everything from R&B to classic rock to Broadway, although his first love is jazz. Many know John from his work with New Bern Civic Theater, or from the Thursday night jazz jams at Christoph’s at the Double Tree. John enjoys connecting with the audience through performing and taking the audience on a musical journey.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, available in person at Bank of the Arts, online at CravenArts.org, or over the phone at 252.638.2577.

Submitted by Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.