Almost $1 Million Approved for New Bern to Acquire Flood-Prone Properties

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $964,806 to help the city of New Bern acquire, demolish and remove eight residential structures that were flooded after Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“The City of New Bern has been on a long road to recovery since Hurricane Florence,” said Amanda Ohlensehlen, Community & Economic Development Manager. “The announcement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) will provide these homeowners the assistance they need to move out of the floodplain to reduce their risk in the future. The program supports the city’s resilience initiatives to improve community preparedness and mitigation against the effects of future disasters.”

The structures are located within a Special Flood Hazard Area. Once they are removed, the parcels will be converted to an open space in the natural floodplain. Purchase of the properties will also help the homeowners to relocate to an area where they won’t face an ongoing flood risk.

“We appreciate the continued partnership in assisting all homeowners across the State, especially those impacted so hard by Hurricane Florence. It is always good to provide residents with an opportunity to move out of harm’s way and save lives and money over the long-term through this process,” said Steve McGugan, State Hazard Mitigation Officer.

FEMA’s share of the cost for this project is $723,605 and the state’s share is $241,201. FEMA covers 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is paid for by the state. The federal share is reimbursed to the state which disburses the funds to local governments.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds projects that reduce risks from repetitive hazards. This mitigation planning breaks the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction and repeated damage.

* FEMA News Release