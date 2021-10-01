All Hallows’ Eve brings Tricks and Treats to Tryon Palace

Witches, ghosts, and other strange and creepy creatures return to the haunted grounds of Tryon Palace for All Hallows’ Eve on Saturday, October 23, 2021. This fun fall event, designed for children 12 and under, celebrates the Halloween spirit and all families and friends are encouraged to attend dressed in their favorite costumes!

All Hallows’ Eve begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. Be prepared to meet spooky creatures and enjoy a marionette show. As you wander the Palace grounds, there will be plenty of fun photo opportunities. Will the headless horseman show up looking for Ichabod Crane? Will there be pirates? The only way to find out is to attend All Hallows’ Eve at Tryon Palace on October 23. All attending will be entertained, and brave children will be treated as well!

Tickets for All Hallows’ Eve include admission to the Tryon Palace gardens. Tickets can be purchased at the North Carolina History Center, located at 529 S. Front Street and the Waystation, located at 307 George Street in New Bern. They may also be purchased online at TryonPalace.org/events/all-hallows. All children in costume, 12 and under, are free. Tickets for ages 13-14 are $4, and ages 15-adults are $10. Our Tryon Palace Foundation members are invited to attend free. For more information, please call 252-639-3500.

By Nancy Figiel, Public Affairs Director