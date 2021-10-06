6th Annual Bernin’ to the Beach Bike Ride This Weekend

The Bike Box Project has one goal: End Parkinson’s Disease! Since its inception 4 years ago, the 501c3 has raised more than $200,000 toward that end. The money raised helps people locally fighting to stave off the effects of the debilitating disease through several programs at little to no cost to those it serves. Funds raised also help the Michael J Fox Foundation in its research to END PARKINSON’S DISEASE.

Two major fundraising events are coming up and there are many opportunities to be involved and have a great time doing so.

6th Annual Bernin’ to the Beach Bike Ride: October 30, 2021.

Riders leave the North Carolina History Center at 529 S Front Street at 8am and bike to the Atlantic Beach Double Tree. Rest Stops at Casa Del Patron in Havelock and Parker Honda in Morehead City are great opportunities to cheer on the riders. A wrap-up party at the Double Tree for the riders and support staff follows. There is also a virtual ride available! https://www.bikeboxproject.org/events-home

Kick-off Party October 29, 5-8 p.m. at the Thirsty Bruin on Middle Street

Back To the Future Movie Screening featuring Doc Brown’s Delorean: November 20, 2021. Join us for 2 screenings of the Classic “Back to the Future” starring Michael J Fox and get your photo with Doc Brown’s Time Machine! Tickets/seats can be reserved for $2 and donations are welcome. The History Center parking lot will host food trucks and beer and wine carts and of course, the Time Machine.

Donations collected go to assisting people locally with Parkinson’s Disease and to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research. Over 10 million people worldwide have Parkinson’s Disease.

For More Information contact Jami Turner at Bikeboxproject.promo@gmail.com or 252-670-0718.