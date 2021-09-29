Youth Coed Basketball Registration has begun

New Bern Parks and Recreation is beginning registration for Youth Coed Basketball League for ages 5 to 18. The league begins November 30th and will end in late February. The League is broken down to Mighty Mite League ages 5 to 7, Junior League ages 8 to 10, Midget League ages 11 to12, Prep League ages 13 to 15 and Seniors 3 on 3 league ages 16 to 18. The participants age on December 31, 2021, determines eligibility for a league.

Registration fee $40 for City residents and $70 for Non-City residents. Registration ends Friday, December 3rd or until rosters are full, whichever comes first. Players can register online at www.newbernnc.gov, or in person at the West New Bern Recreation Center 1225 Pinetree Drive.

For additional information or to become a volunteer coach, please contact Gus Hill at 252-639-2908. Please visit the city’s website at www.NewBernNC.gov and visit our Facebook page: @NewBernPR. Youth Coed Basketball League is presented by New Bern Parks & Recreation.

Submitted by Nancy Donahue