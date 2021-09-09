Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: September 9 – 12, 2021

Around Town

Sims Scrap Metal Yard has reopened! With scrap metal prices continuing to rise, recycling adds money to your pocket and benefits our environment. Instead of throwing it in the trash, take it to Sims Metals. They’re located at 2912 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern.

Congratulations to The Backyard Bee’s Décor & More! They opened their doors at 2607 Trent Rd. in New Bern.

Sign up for The Artist Support Grant that was created to provide direct support to individual artists during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will fund professional and artistic development for emerging and established artists to enhance their skills and abilities to create work or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences. Deadline: Friday, September 10. – Craven Arts Council & Gallery

Remembering those who lost their lives during the attacks on 9/11, the first responders, and families and friends of the victims.

***

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Experience ArtWalk in New Bern on Friday, September 10 from 5 – 8 p.m. Stop by the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. to pick up the ArtWalk card that highlights participating galleries and businesses. This is a monthly event presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery.

Here are some exhibits and activities that we’re aware of:

Must visit Lisa Bisbee, Carol Jones, Author AJ Clements of “Avondale” Book Signing and Artists at the Greater Good Gallery for their clearance sale during ARTwalk! Lisa has been instrumental in molding the art scene over the past decade. She was also our sounding board and helped us create New Bern Now website. Thank you, Lisa! We appreciate everything you’ve done to lift up those around you!

Check out Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St. Call 626-0120.

Community Artists Gallery and Studios — Artists of the month are Diane McKillop and Heide Lock; painters, also Linda Sura; basket weaving. Kayla Freeland is featured in our “Emerging Artists Program”. Her pastel paintings will be on display thru September in our Studio Annex located upstairs at 309 Middle St. Live music features “Bag End”, 60’s and 70’s music. Refreshments will be served. They’re located at 309 Middle St. Call 633-3715.

Sally Anger is Artist of the Month at Carolina Creations, 317 Pollock St. Call 633-4369.

Peter Azole, MJ Charles, and Kimberly Ward will be at the Next Chapter Books and Art, 320 S. Front St. Call 633-5774.

In Artisan Square, artists will be set-up outside, Studio B Creative and Andrea Owens Fiber Art Studio will be serving wine.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Music and Nightlife

Tonight: Enjoy Jasmine Tasty Thai food, live music with Big Jim Kohler, and music bingo at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

Friday: Rick Huff will be playing at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St.

Saturday: Bridge Atlantic Unplugged will perform at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

***

Outdoor life

Go fishing! People were catching flounder, large mouth bass, red drum, crabs, among other things in the Trent River this morning.

Sail with Captain Rod and the “Admiral” in luxury on Respite, their 42 foot sailing catamaran. Aquaventures Sailing Charters offer hourly, half-day, full-day, and sunset cruises and extended sailing packages. Call 646-8110.

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Cool off at the New Bern Aquatics Center or Spray Ground. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

***

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Don’t Breathe 2 (R), Free Guy (PG13), Jungle Cruise (PG13), Paw Patrol: The Movie (G), Respect (PG13), Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (PG13), and The Suicide Squad (R).

***

Calendar

9th: Three Redneck Tenors, 7:00 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church. Presented by Craven Concerts. Call 637-1119.

11th: Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 421 S. Front St. Call 633-0043.

11th – 12th: Bike MS: Historic New Bern ride, starts at 8:00 a.m. Union Point Park and in the New Bern Convention Center. Call 855-372-1331.

11th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Featuring I-42 Band, 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Pollock and Middle Sts. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 639-2901.

See upcoming events on New Bern’s Community Calendar here.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on” – Robert Frost

Reach out

Send us your community announcements, contributed articles, event information, news tips, and press releases. Give us feedback on what we’ve posted and what we haven’t posted. If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too. It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.

Receive Daily News