Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern for September 30 – October 3, 2021

Around Town

Support 30+ small local businesses by shopping at the Crafty Bear Market. It’s part of the American Dream Project Pop-Up Shop. Join them and the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce for the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, tomorrow, October 1 inside the New Bern Mall. Join the Craven Jaycees for Bingo on Saturday, October 2 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. We offer 15 games for prizes and at least one game for a cash payout. These games are kid friendly, and open to everyone. We have food vendors at the games to cover all the bases. Bingo cards are $1 each, or you can buy a pack of 15 cards for $12 (each additional pack is $8). The cash payout games are $2 each for the $100 payout games, (or $5 each when we run the BIG MONEY $250 games). These games are a lot of fun, the prizes available change every month. – David Ricks

***

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Thursday: Open Mic Night with Charlie Duzan at the Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St.

Friday: Tarry Sanders Live and Gigi Gigi’s Snack Shack will be at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E. and Oktoberfest at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70 E.

Saturday: The Wannabees and 30 Second Rocks at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S. Front St.

These are only a couple fun activities at local entertainment venues. For the latest lineup, check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

***

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Candyman (R), Copshop (R), Cry Macho (PG13), Dear Evan Hansen (PG13), Free Guy (PG13), Malignant (R), Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (PG13), and Paw Patrol: The Movie (PG3).

***

Outdoor life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Cool off at the New Bern Aquatics Center or Spray Ground. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

***

Calendar

30th: Virtual Screening of the Documentary of Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

October

1st – 31st: Mum’s the Word Exhibition (Annual MumFest Exhibition) and Ben Lindemann in the Director’s Gallery, free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.

1st: 36th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the York Rite Temple, 2100 S. Glenburnie Rd. Call 252-671-4967.

1st: Beach, Boogie, & Brews, 5:30 p.m. at the New Bern Farmers Market. Presented by the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce. Call 252-637-3111.

1st – 3rd: Clue, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m. and Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

2nd: Fall ABC Sale Features Curated Selection, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, 300 Battlefield Trail. Call 252-638-8558.

2nd: Craven County Clean Sweep, 9:00 a.m., meet at the Craven County Administration Building’s parking lot, 406 Craven St. Call 252-633-1477.

2nd: Vanceboro Strawberry Jam Fall Festival, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (parade at 10:00 a.m.). Call 252-229-6881.

3rd: Nicholas Sparks “The Wish” Ticketed Book Signing, 3:00 p.m. at Books-A-Million. Get your tickets at Nicholasparks.com

3rd: Rock This City Concert with Nashville Recording Artist Tom Yankton, 5:00 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Benefiting Realize U 252.

3rd: New Bern Drum Circle, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo.

Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

By Wendy Card