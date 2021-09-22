World’s Largest Event Dedicated to Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Craven County and surrounding area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – New Bern at Union Point Park. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m., but the Walk route will open at check-in time to allow teams to start walking when they are ready.

“We invite the community to join us in taking steps for Alzheimer’s disease. More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association provides care and support to families while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Added Roberts, “The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward — and we’re offering options for supporters to join us at our local event or Walk from Home in their own neighborhoods. No matter where people walk, their health and safety are our top priorities.”

The New Bern Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, the Association asks that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site. Options will also be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods. Those who prefer to walk from home can still engage in many Walk-day experiences through the Alzheimer’s Association’s website and mobile app.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 358,000 caregivers.

To sign up as a walker or Team Captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – New Bern, visit act.alz.org/newbern or call 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina including: Alamance County, Asheville, Charlotte, Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln Counties, Fayetteville, Guilford County, Henderson County, Hickory, Iredell County, Jacksonville, Moore County, Mount Airy, New Bern, Rowan-Cabarrus Counties, Triangle (Raleigh and Durham), Wilmington and Winston-Salem. To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

About the Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

About the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit alz.org/nc or call 800-272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

By Christine John-Fuller, Alzheimer’s Association