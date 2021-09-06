September 1st – 30th

Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. in New Bern, NC

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present The Hoe House: A Willie Taglieri Retrospective in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. This exhibition will show some of the incredible work of Willie Taglieri, a well-known muralist in New Bern. Craven Arts Council will host an opening reception during the downtown New Bern Artwalk, September 10th, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Referred to as “New Bern’s painter laureate,” Willie Taglieri started as a police officer in New York City. He was known as the “world’s worst cop” during his two years of service due to the fact that he only gave out one ticket and never arrested anyone. Shortly after leaving the police force, he became an assistant to New York artist, Bernard Lamotte, after remarking that Lamotte’s previous assistant was not up to par and that he could do better. After assisting Lamotte with the White House murals commissioned by President Kennedy, Taglieri moved to New Bern and began his local career as a plein air and mural painter. He painted numerous downtown historic homes, and was known to knock on the door of the house he just painted and offer the work for sale to the homeowner as soon as it was completed. New Bern residents will be familiar with his local murals including inside the Chelsea, on the side of Captain Ratty’s, and in the back of Poor Charlie’s Antique Market. The exhibition will feature images of local murals, original plein air works, and many lesser known styles and pieces he created. Many of the works have been loaned from public organizations and private collections, including Tryon Palace, the New Bern Historical Society, and the Taglieri Family. The Hoe House is named after Taglieri’s home studio where he created his works.

This exhibition will be up in the Main Gallery of the Bank of the Arts for the month of September with a reception during ArtWalk on September 10th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

All galleries at Bank of the Arts are free and open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron