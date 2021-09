Safe Zones at New Bern and Havelock Police Departments

We recently learned that the New Bern Police Department and Havelock Police Department have designated Safe Zones for citizens to make purchases and transactions like meeting up to exchange goods sold or purchased on the Internet.

New Bern’s Safe Zone is in the Police Department’s parking lot on George Street. Havelock’s Safe Exchange Zone is in the Police Department’s parking lot on Government Ave.

These areas are under video surveillance.

By Wendy Card