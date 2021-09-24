Redistricting Public Hearing on Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda — September 28, 2021

The September 28 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Agenda:

Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Aster. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call

Consent Agenda

3. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing to Rezone 356 Rocky Run Road from R-20 Rural Residential to A-5F Agricultural Forestry District.

4. Approve Minutes.

5. Presentation on Juneteenth of New Bern.

6. Presentation on African American Heritage Signs.

7. Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Annex Tax Parcel IDs 7-035-002 and 7-035-030.

8. Consider a Public Hearing on the Proposed Redistricting Plan for the City of New Bern

9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving Streetlight on Frida Road.

10. Appointment(s).

11. Attorney’s Report.

12. City Manager’s Report.

13. New Business.

14. Closed Session.

15. Adjorn.

