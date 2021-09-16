Paws and People Food Drive

September 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In alignment with our mission to support not only our community but other organizations, we have reached out to our friends at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Craven Pamlico Animal Services.

The food drive is set up to be a drive-by drop-off at the Tyson Group Realtors office located at 2301 Grace Avenue. The office is located at the corner of Martin Luther King Blvd and Simmons Street. However, the easiest access is to turn left off of Martin Luther King Blvd at Cook Out onto Pine Tree Drive at taking a right onto Grace Avenue to drive down to the end where we will be collecting items. Below is an itemized list of requested items for each organization.

The Junior League of Greater New Bern is creating real change in the Greater area of New Bern by advancing social activism-focused projects that directly benefit our local community. We make a positive impact through effective action and leadership.

The Garage in James City has graciously allowed a box for donations this week for those who are unable to make it Saturday morning.

Requests from the Food Bank-

– Canned Fruits and Vegetables

– Canned Meat

– Canned Beans and Soup

– Cereal

– Whole Grain Pasta and Rice

– Peanut Butter

– Hygiene Items

– Household items (Laundry, Soaps, Shampoo etc.)

– Paper Products (Paper Towels/Toilet Paper)

For Infants/Kids

– Diapers

– Wipes

– Pedialyte I

– Infant Cereal

– Fruit Cups

– Granola Bars

– Mac & Cheese Cups

– Crackers

– Juice Boxes

For Elderly

– Nutritional Shakes & Drinks Adult Hygiene Products

Requests from the Animal Shelter

– Any type of cleaning supplies (paper towels, laundry soap, fabuloso, Clorox bleach, latex gloves, etc.)

– Kitten food hard/canned

– Puppy food

– Cat/dog food

By Junior League of Greater New Bern