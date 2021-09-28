New Bern Police Seek Information Regarding Vehicle Crash with Fatality

On September 27, 2021, at approximately 3:36 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to 3306 Trent Road, in reference to a vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Trailblazer was on Trent Road, when the vehicle ran off the road. The driver and passenger were transported for treatment by EMS. A separate passenger, Lisa McDaniel of New Bern (47 years of age) was pronounced deceased. The circumstances are under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision, please contact MPOIII Timothy Johnson with the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 252-672-4297.

By Captain Marquie Morrison-Brown, Criminal Investigations Division