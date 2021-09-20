New Bern Police Department Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop

On September 20, 2021, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a passenger vehicle was stopped for a motor vehicle equipment violation on Simmons St. near Hazel Ave. During the traffic stop, the odor of marijuana was detected. A search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 6,000 grams of marijuana hidden in a suitcase inside the trunk of the car. A passenger, who owned the suitcase was identified as Jayquan Riggins, 27, of Fresh Meadows, NY. Riggins was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Riggins was placed in the Craven County Jail with a $250,000 secured bond.

The owner of the vehicle, Clevon Ford, 27, of New Bern, was charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ford was placed in the Craven County Jail with a $15,000 secured bond.

For additional information, please contact Lt. Donald McInnis, Public Information Officer at the NBPD at 252-672-4274.

Submitted by Lt. McInnis on behalf of Captain David Daniels, Operations Division Commander