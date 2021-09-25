New Bern Police Department Investigates Local Business for Allegation

On September 20, 2021, at 10:46 a.m., the New Bern Police Department Communications Center received information from an individual who wished to remain anonymous requesting the department review segments of video footage totaling approximately 20 seconds that appeared to depict a potential sexual assault against a female at a local business. Over the course of that day, the New Bern Police Department received additional information relating to the video.

Upon receipt of this information, the Department immediately initiated an investigation and conducted interviews with several witnesses who had direct knowledge of the incident, as well as the video itself. A search warrant was obtained to gain access to the business’s video surveillance system, computers, and business records. Detectives subsequently reviewed approximately 1 hour of the surveillance video which captured the incident in its entirety. Detectives also identified and interviewed the parties depicted in the video who both fully cooperated with the investigation. During her interview, the female subject made clear and specific statements that no crime had been committed against her and requested herself that the matter be closed.

After consulting with the district attorney’s office to review the results of the department’s four-day investigation into this incident, and based upon the fact that the female subject assured detectives that no crime had been committed against her, this specific investigation has been closed. Our department has dedicated the necessary resources to investigate all types of crimes to include assaults in the community. This remains the department’s highest priority as we work alongside the district attorney’s office with all investigations. Any victims and witnesses of any alleged crimes are encouraged to contact the New Bern Police Department.

By Captain Marquie Morrison-Brown