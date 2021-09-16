New Bern Library Presents Leslie Anthony Art Exhibition

Craven Arts Council and Gallery and the New Bern – Craven County Public Library are proud to present the return of art exhibitions at the Craven County Public Library. The first exhibition will feature the work of Leslie Anthony and will be on display for the entire month of September.

Leslie describes herself as an oil painter of living things, with the challenge of the human form included from time to time. Leslie’s art has evolved considerably over the last few years, from very controlled to a flowing loose stroke. She loves painting barnyard and wildlife, and especially horses and hounds–the form, expression, and action engages her. She was a featured artist in the Oriental Artists Gallery and Neuse River Artists Tour 2017. She has also shown in Bank of the Arts and won a 3rd place award in Morehead Carolina Artists Gallery 2018, with shows in Washington, Great Falls, Leesburg and Middleburg, Va., and Oriental, Morehead City, and New Bern, North Carolina.

The library is open to the public Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron