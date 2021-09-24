The New Bern CROP Hunger Walk will be held this Sunday, September 26 at Union Point Park. CROP Hunger Walks are community-based walk events held in cities and towns across the United States raising funds to support the global mission of Church World Service, a faith-based organization transforming communities around the globe through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster. Faith Connection is the local Host Partner.

Twenty five percent of the funds raised in the New Bern Walk are returned to New Bern to support the great work of RCS (Religious Community Services). People can choose between the 3.1 mile or 1 mile walk. Registration is at 2 pm, with the walk starting at 3 pm. There will be music and refreshments available and WCTI Meteorologist Rachel Meyers will be the Emcee.

This year’s walk is in honor of the late Craven County Commissioner and civic leader Johnnie Sample and the late Megan McGarvey, founder of Thera-Paws Furapy At Its Best Fund at the CarolinaEast Foundation.

People can register or make donations by going to https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/newbernnc. You can also sign up on the day of the event at the gazebo at Union Point Park

Please consider supporting the New Bern Crop Hunger Walk and help take us one step closer to ending hunger once and for all.

By Deacon Jim Hackett, St. Paul Catholic Church