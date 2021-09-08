New Bern Civic Theatre Continues to Bring Laughter and Entertainment to the Community!

Come see your favorite childhood game of “whodunit” as we present CLUE: On Stage September 17th – 26th. “This show is complete with dead bodies, slamming doors, secret passageways, and dramatically silly reveals. The butler said it best, ‘Three bodies in 3 minutes. That’s our personal best!’” said Director, Jay Tyson.

“It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.” – Playscripts

Directed by Jay Tyson, produced by Meredith McKee-Boyd, and featuring the heavy hitters of the NBCT stage with a few new faces you’re sure to love!

Show dates: September 17, 18, 24, 25 @ 7:30 p.m. and September 19, 26 @ 2 p.m.

Location: NBCT performs live in the Historic Athens Theater located at 414 Pollock Street in beautiful Downtown New Bern.

Produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.

Rated PG-13

For more information on upcoming shows and how you can secure your seats, visit newberncivictheatre.org or call the Box Office at 252-634-9057

Angelina Doyle, NBCT Executive Director