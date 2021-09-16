Local Author Peter J. Azzole Releases New Novel

Pete Azzole recently released the novel “ASSIGNMENT: NORMANDY,” the sixth in his Tony Romella WWII Intelligence series.

In this novel, D­Day is fast approaching. The Germans expect the landing will be in the Pas de Calais region; Operation Overlord planners have a surprise for them.

Shortly before D­Day, Navy Captain Tony Romella deploys to Le Havre, France, near the Normandy beaches, with a small contingent of radio intercept operators. Their mission is to provide the D‑Day Command Post in England with unique, actionable intelligence on German naval forces in Le Havre’s port.

The novel is rich in historical information but moves fast, with action, frustrations, plot twists, and human interest.

This is Pete’s seventh Navy historical fiction, the first of which is “HELL TO PAY,” about a Navy pilot in the early days of the Korean Conflict.

Signed copies of Pete’s novels are available at The Next Chapter Books & Art on Front Street, New Bern. Kindle/e-book versions are available on Amazon.com. For additional information on all Pete’s novels, go to www.pjazzoleauthor.com.

By Peter Azzole