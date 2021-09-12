Letter from The Editor: The Crossroads

Dear New Bern Now readers,

You may have noticed that we have been going thru a restructuring process over the past month.

Like many small businesses, we’ve been “in the red” since the spring of 2020. Our only revenue has come from subscribers who believe in what we do. And we can’t thank them enough!

Most of you know that New Bern Now (NBN) was created 12 years ago because we saw the need to promote small businesses and nonprofits who couldn’t afford to advertise during the great recession.

It seems as if we’re back to square one since the pandemic hit. We reverted to promoting our community for free. This is not a sustainable business model and to be honest, I was on the verge of burning out.

As an independently owned local news and information source we have grown into a sizable multimedia company. There are all kinds of opportunities for businesses and nonprofits to reach their audience by advertising at affordable rates.

Since inception, we visioned NBN as a community collaborative. We’ve teamed up with a number of talented people. When someone becomes a contributing writer, they are added to our team with a photo and bio. On numerous occasions, they went on to become well known in their niche in our community.

Today, we are at the crossroads, and we need your help.

Please consider becoming part of our team as a contributing writer (human interest stories, youth correspondents, health/wellness, business, arts/culture/entertainment, history, outdoor life, etc.), social media moderators, among other things. These positions would be on a volunteer basis until we recover our losses. We will be rolling out a new, unique revenue model that will help local nonprofits and businesses in our community.

Please email us or call 252-259-6853 if you’re interested in joining our team.

Thank you, Wendy Card, Editor/Producer, New Bern Now