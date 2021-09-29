Jonathan Myers Named to National Coldwell Banker Gen Blue Social Squad

Jonathan Myers has been appointed to the Social Squad for Gen Blue, Coldwell Banker’s national conference that will be held October 4th thru 7th in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. A residential real estate specialist based in the Jacksonville office of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Myers is one of only 12 agents nationwide that will cover the Gen Blue experience on social media.

“Jon has a talent for connecting with people from all walks of life, so it was no surprise for me to hear that he was honored with such a prestigious responsibility,” said Ken Brandon, Managing Broker. “We are very proud of him and are confident that he will represent us well.”

Myers is a US Marine Corps veteran who served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He was raised in a military family, his mother in the US Navy and his father in the Marine Corps. So his childhood included numerous relocations.

“Moving around a lot gave me a chance to absorb a variety of experiences and environments,” said Myers. “It was an invaluable learning opportunity for me, as it allowed me to build an understanding of what motivates people and how to communicate effectively.”

A graduate of National University, Myers has leveraged the knowledge he gained from earning a degree in Business Management to streamline the workflow of the modern real estate transaction. “Everything I do is focused on providing my clients with a seamless, successful transaction,” adds Myers. “The level of trust and responsibility my clients place in me is something I never take for granted, so I constantly work to refine my systems and advance my knowledge base.”

Myers has applied his understanding of the processes, resources and systems associated with real estate to lead a team of local professionals, The Vested Realty Group. A consistent top producer with a proactive, hands-on approach, he loves helping new agents unlock their skills and enjoys mentoring his colleagues, both locally and nationwide.

To connect with Jon Myers and experience the benefit of his tenacious work ethic and extensive knowledge of real estate, call 910-537-0533, or email jon@digthevest.com.

By Kathy Alexander