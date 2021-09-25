Join The New Bern Yacht Club for September Meeting

New Bern Yacht Club (NBYC) will hold its monthly General Meeting on Tuesday, September 28th, 6:30 –7:30 p.m. Social Hour, followed by the Program and Business Meeting. Interested boaters are welcome to attend as guests; contact nbyccommodore@gmail.com or call 252-634-2626.

Upcoming member events include a cruise to Oriental’s Ol’ Front Porch Music Festival, annual Fall Colors cruise, and ladies’ socials.

Membership benefits include year-round cruising and social events. Share the lifestyle! Visit NewBernYachtClub.com and facebook.com/newbernyachtclub.