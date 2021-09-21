How to Reach Your Local – Greater New Bern Area Audience

You and your team have worked hard to organize a fundraiser, event, open house, etc. Marketing your event is as important as organizing it.

There’s more to marketing than creating a flyer, printing it, and/or posting it on social media, hoping people will see it. We’ve received flyers with so much information on them that they’re illegible in a social media post.

Or you may think creating an event on Facebook is all that you have to do to get people to attend your event. We know from talking with readers that some people left social media in the past year. And there are people who were never on it.

If you want to reach at least 50,000 people locally, we have a solution for you!

Write a summary of your event and include the who, what, when, where, why, how, etc. make it sound welcoming and compelling for people to want to attend.

Send us the information in text format (either in the body of an email or in a word/pdf document) along with a photo/logo that’s at least W: 1100 x H: 500 pixels.

We will publish your information as an article and share it on our social media platforms and in our daily email.

If you send us a flyer, the information will be added to the community calendar (if it’s a public event). We do not publish flyers because they are not searchable by Google or other search engines.

Let us know if you want to advertise your event as we have a large multi-media following for the greater New Bern area. This is a win-win. It sets you apart from your competition and it helps us continue to provide services to our community.

We are here to help you get your message out. Help us, help you.

Note: If you tag us on social media, we can’t guarantee that we will see it.

Send us an email or give us a call with any questions.

By Wendy Card