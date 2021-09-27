Historical Society Readies 31st Annual Ghostwalk

Tales of New Bern’s Past with “The Skeletons in our Closets” Oct. 28 – 30

Ghostwalk is back! For the 31st year in a row the New Bern Historical Society will conjure up historic characters from bygone days who will tell you all their secrets with “The Skeletons in our Closets”. Local costumed actors will portray some of the most spirited characters and stories from New Bern’s past, appearing October 28 – 30 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. All outdoors this year, expect to see ghost sites at everyone’s favorite haunt, Cedar Grove Cemetery, and on front porches along Haunted Hancock Street. Once again, your ticket will be good for all three nights. Do the walk at your own pace, watch for engaging spirits hanging out at the Attmore-Oliver House, have your photo taken at the Tap Snap booth, stop for a sweet treat at the fabled VeriGood Bakery, and don’t miss the Thrilling Experience at the Academy Green that has become a tradition. You can also expect meal opportunities at some of the area historic churches.

Tickets for the New Bern Historical Society’s Ghostwalk are available at GhostwalkNewBern.com, by calling 252-638-8558, or at 511 Broad Street, the Historical Society office. Advance adult tickets are $18 with a special $14 price for active-duty military, students, and Historical Society members. Children 12 and under are $5, children under 3 are free. Day of the event, adult tickets are $23, so a bargain is to be had by buying your tickets in advance.

“Ghostwalk has been one of New Bern’s favorite annual traditions and our most important fundraiser for 31 years,” explains Historical Society Executive Director Mickey Miller. “We are excited to continue to share New Bern’s fascinating stories.”

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern.

For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by: Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller