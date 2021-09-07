GriefShare: Fall Sessions Starting September 13

GriefShare is a support group for people who have lost a loved one: spouse, family member, relative or friend. All are welcome! You can join at any time. If you know of someone who is hurting, please invite them.

The Fall Sessions will start on Monday, September 13 at 10 a.m. at Centenary UMC and go through December 6 or on September 13 through December 6 on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday nights.

To attend the Zoom meetings, you will need a laptop, tablet or cell phone to participate. Just click on the link that we will send you and you’re on.

For more information, please contact Martha Dzioba at 252-638-8769.

By Lea Strand, GriefShare facilitator