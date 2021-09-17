Garden Lecture on Heritage Plants of ENC and Trade Specials

Tryon Palace is excited to announce the return of the annual Garden Lecture Series in September, co-hosted with the Craven County Agricultural Center. “Heritage Plants of ENC and Trade Specials” will be presented on Saturday, September 18th, at 10 a.m. in the Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center.

Featured speakers are Jennifer Knight, community gardener, Craven County Master Gardener, and owner of Knightscapes, a local design/build landscape firm, and Hadley Cheris, Tryon Palace Gardens and Greenhouse Manager.

The lecture will focus on plants best adapted to face the weather challenges of Eastern North Carolina. It will also include a sneak peek of some of the plants that will be available at the Tryon Palace Fall Heritage Plant Sale on Friday and Saturday, October 8th, and 9th, from 10 a.m. to 5 pm., just inside the Palace Gates.

This program is sponsored by Mitchell Hardware. The lecture is FREE, however, a $3.00 donation is recommended.

For more information, please contact 252-639-3500, or go to https://www.tryonpalace.org/.

By Nancy Figiel, Public Affairs Director