Fall Heritage Plant Sale and Garden Lovers’ Weekend comes to Tryon Palace

Autumn brings Chrysanthemums, the Fall Heritage Plant Sale, and Garden Lovers’ Weekend to Tryon Palace!

Autumn’s mild and sunny days bring fall foliage and beautiful blooms to Tryon Palace’s gardens! Just as the fall season arrives, so do the hundreds of chrysanthemums that will adorn the Palace’s entry and the Latham Garden! Autumn is a wonderful time to visit Tryon Palace’s gardens, and the month of October offers many opportunities to do so!

On Friday and Saturday, October 8th, and 9th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Tryon Palace Fall Heritage Plant Sale returns to the Palace grounds, just inside the gates on the Daves House lawn. Plan to come early to this popular event that features a wide variety of fall favorites for your garden and home. Choose from perennials, herbs, and shrubs, grown in the Palace Garden’s nursery yard, or locally. It’s a not to miss event for all gardeners in the region!Bed

On that same weekend, take advantage of Garden Lovers’ Weekend when Tryon Palace’s 16 acres of gardens are free and open to the public to come explore and enjoy the vibrant mums, and other fall blooming plants. Garden Lovers’ Weekend coincides with New Bern’s fabulous Mumfest, a festival celebrating fall and the beauty of mums with entertainment, shopping, and dining! Garden Lovers’ Weekend at the Governor’s Palace can be enjoyed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, October 8th, through Saturday, October 9th, and from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 10th.

Daily tours of the Governor’s Palace and the exhibits at the North Carolina History Center are also available for you to enjoy with the purchase of one of our admission passes. Come see Tryon Palace this fall, and all we have to offer. For more information, www.tryonpalace.org, or call 252-639-3500.

