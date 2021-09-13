Coastal Photo Club’s Documenting Changes to City

Starting September 13th, the Coastal Photo Club will be hitting the streets to photograph the neighborhoods of Spencer, Rhem, DeGraffenreid Park and surrounding areas. This is not idle hobby picture taking, they are recording the way New Bern looks in the 2020s for posterity, to keep a record of the city’s changes for future residents and historians to reference. This is a phase three of a project in conjunction with the New Bern Historical society.

So, should you see strangers with cameras walking on your street don’t be alarmed, the police have been already advised of the venture.

Perhaps some cool water for the foot sloggers might be nice.

By Alan Welch, ReverieRealm Studios