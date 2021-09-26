Berne Lodge Presents 36th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

Berne Lodge No. 724 A. F. & A. M. will be holding its 36th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Friday October 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the York Rite Temple, 2100 South Glenburnie Road in New Bern.

Meals cost $10 and consist of half a BBQ chicken, baked beans, coleslaw and a dinner roll. Take out only. Beverage is not included.

Tickets can be purchased from any member. Call or text Cliff Game at 252-671-4967 or John Viviano at 586-344-3597.

Any organization or person purchasing 10 or more tickets can request free local delivery to the same location.

Proceeds will support the Berne Lodge Freshman Scholarship Fund. For more information, follow us on Facebook.

By Aaron Clark