Beach, Boogie & Brews will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the New Bern Farmers Market. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Band of Oz at 6:30 p.m., Fred Rouse, Beach Boogies & Blues Dance Party at 8:00 p.m. and Jim Quick & The Coastline Band at 9:00 p.m.

Food Trucks will be available to purchase food inside the concert venue. Domestic and craft beer, wine, and Pepsi products will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Bring receipt and/or pre-purchased tickets to Concert. Tickets will not be mailed. Pick up tickets at the Will Call Gate. Children 12 and younger are free with an adult. Purchase tickets locally at Mitchell Hardware and the New Bern Area of Chamber of Commerce.

No refunds, no re-entry, no backpacks or large bags, no pets with the exception of service assistance pets, no food, drinks or coolers will be permitted, no large umbrellas, and no weapons.

Event presented by Trent and New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

By New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce