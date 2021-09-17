Attend Wedding Planning Party at Tryon Palace

Are you planning your wedding and looking for a fabulous venue? Tryon Palace is hosting a wedding planning opportunity on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the NC History Center. Today’s restrictions and guidelines have not made wedding planning easy, and Tryon Palace’s wedding planners want to help you ease through the process.

Let’s schedule a tour of the many venue options Tryon Palace has to offer. In addition to the tour, the “Wedding Planning Party” is where you can discuss your wedding ideas and plans with some of our recommended vendors from the Fusion Wedding Professionals, so that you can mark off a few items on your planning checklist. This Wedding Planning Party will be hosted in the NC History Center’s Mattocks Hall where you can feel comfortable being in an open, airy space to allow for plenty of social distancing.

During the planning party, couples will have the opportunity sample a delicious spread from Posh Nosh Catering and Mrs. Vingerber’s Sweets. Then, they can find entertainment for their event by meeting with SmellGud Productions and our dance instructors, Bernie Ballroom. PS Productions will be happy to discuss their options for the everlasting photos and video. One of our In-house wedding planners, Jennifer Lynn Weddings-Events-Design will be giving tours of the many beautiful gardens and venues. Be discuss your ceremony with our officiant Donna from Always Faithful Wedding Services. Don’t forget about the decorations from The Carolina Refinery, Deburca Event Rentals and Jennifer Lynn Weddings-Events-Design. Couples will enjoy the relaxed atmosphere at this intimate event and leave with their wedding day plans solidified without the chaos of a large expo.

This event capacity is limited, and RSVP’s are required. There will be hourly tours of limited capacity to venues. Masks must be worn by all attendees indoors and social distancing will be practiced. Tryon Palace follows all guidelines required by the state.

Couples can sign up at this link to attend the Plan your Wedding Pop-up Party: fusionweddingprofessionals.com/request-an-invite.

Questions: Call Jennifer Bertling 252-259-2041

By Jennifer Bertling