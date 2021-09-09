Attend the 2021 Resilience Symposium on October 1, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 South Front Street, New Bern, NC.

Cost: $40-$50 (Includes Boxed Lunch and Snacks from Posh Nosh Catering)

Boxed Lunch: Organic grilled chicken and veggie kabobs over grilled pita bread and jasmine rice topped with a garlic sauce, served with a Mediterranean salad made with organic greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, green onions, pepperoncini peppers olives, and marinated cheese with an extra virgin olive oil, garlic, lemon, mint, and sea salt dressing. Complemented with warm bread pudding.

Registration End Date: September 23, 2021

Maximum Attendees: 200 to maintain physical distancing

Open to All at No Cost: Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Virtual screening of the documentary of Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope followed by a panel discussion with local experts in the field. Attendees are encouraged to attend.

The past year has been stressful, even traumatic for many, shedding light on the importance for us to prioritize building our own resiliency to thrive. For those in the helping professions, stress, burnout, and vicarious trauma are taking their toll on our personal and professional lives. The good news, there is HOPE. Join us to hear from national speakers to learn ways we can work together to buffer adversity and build safe, stable environments to thrive in our work, lives, and communities. You do not want to miss this opportunity to connect and engage!

Who should attend?

All Interested in Building Resilience

Behavior Health Professionals

Care Coordinators

Educators

Faith-Based Professionals

First Responders

Healthcare Professionals

Law Enforcement

Licensed Professional Counselors

Mental Health Practitioners

Marriage and Family Therapists

Nurses

Public Health Professionals

Psychologists

School-Based Personnel Including Administrators, Counselors, Nurses, Principals, Social Workers, and Resource Officers

Social Workers

Substance Use and Addiction Professionals

For details and registration, visit 2021 Resilience Symposium.

Submitted by Garret Biss