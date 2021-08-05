Young Entrepreneurs Showcase their Talents

Over 29 young entrepreneurs and artists gave professional business pitches and displayed creative products and services at the 2nd Annual Children’s Business Fair that was held on July 26, 2021, at the Craven County Jaycee’s Fairgrounds.

Empowering Creative Minds founder Shereitta Myrick hosted this special event with Sponsors and Volunteers: Acton School of Business, Assured Purpose, David Ricks with the Craven County Jaycee’s Fairgrounds, SignGypsies of New Bern, Ti King, Travis Cherry, New Creation Life Transformation; We The Family, The Purple Room, Deborah Kania with Autismazing; along with Erin Knight and the Havelock Chamber of Commerce.

We enjoyed meeting these inspiring creators. Stay tuned as we will be shining the spotlight on them in future stories.

By Wendy Card