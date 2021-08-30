Show your Support for Veterans with Forget-Me-Not Blue Flowers

Please stop by Mitchell’s Hardware and receive a free Forget-Me-Not blue flower to show your support of the service and sacrifice of our veterans. This blue flower has been used as a symbol dating back to 1921 commemorating all of those who gave their life in defense of our nation.

All donations are welcomed and will be used to support local disabled veterans.

Meet the Disabled American Veterans Craven County Chapter 40 and receive your Forget-Me-Not on September 4, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. outside Mitchell Hardware located at 215 Craven St. in New Bern.

By Bob Gracie, DAV 40 CH Commander