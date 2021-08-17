For some of us, the battle is not over. Keep fighting. You will not battle this alone.

Join the American Legion Post 539 for this family friendly event, which will feature veteran services vendors, food trucks, and more. Including a kayak tour led by CPT Stephanie Mills, USMC, and owner of BearFoot Kayak.

A great event has been born that not only impacts our local veterans, but the small town nestled at a halfway point, drive wise, between two military installations and houses a small airfield. Pollocksville, NC will host the very first Paddle with Battles, Veteran Suicide awareness event!

Open to the public, it will be held on August 22, 2021 at the Pollocksville Boat Access area.

Meet various non-profit’s focused on veteran services, veteran suicide and mental health will be showcased along with various veteran owned businesses including coffee, food trucks and more.

Lineup:

Vendor Set Up at 10:00 a.m.

Event Kick Off at 12:00 p.m.

Kayak River Run at 2:22 p.m.

Event ends at 5:00 p.m.

BYOKayak or rent one at the event — Life Jackets are required.

By Liz Hartman and David Hamill, American Legion Post 539