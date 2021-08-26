Oktoberfest Coming to New Bern

The New Bern Breakfast Rotary is delighted to host the 10th annual B/S/H/ Oktoberfest celebration after missing the opportunity to hold its signature event last year. This festive event will be held on Saturday, September 25th, at the North Carolina History Center, 529 South Front Street. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and will continue until around 10:00 p.m.

The traditional Oktoberfest celebration is usually held in Germany during late September and early October each year as a famed beer festival and fair that has been replicated around the world. The New Bern Breakfast Rotary club decided to use this model to create such an event in New Bern to raise funds for their charitable projects in the community including scholarships, donations to area nonprofits, and their well-established Kicks-for-Kids program each fall.

This year’s event will once again feature traditional German-style fare, including bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, giant Bavarian pretzels, and German mustard, all catered by the Chelsea. Members of the Breakfast Rotary club, along with family and friends, will be covering all the bases before, during and after the evening’s festivities. Students from the Epiphany School of Global Studies who are part of Interact, the student club associated with Rotary, will also be assisting with various tasks during the evening. Beer and wine will be available in addition to soft drinks and water.

Of course, the thing that makes the evening so special is the Harbour Towne Fest Band from Wilmington, NC. Wearing authentic costumes, and playing all the popular Oktoberfest tunes, this group of experienced performers will once again lead the crowd in singing and dancing in the true spirit of a traditional celebration. In addition, the popular and traditional Stein holding contest will be open to both men and women competitors to test their strength and endurance. The Masskrugstemmen challenge requires each participant to hold a one-liter stein glass, filled with water (not beer!), straight out with one arm in front of their chest to see who can hold it the longest.

The cost for attending this classic event is $25 in advance, and $30 at the event that evening. The charge for active-duty military with valid ID is $20.00; kids 6-12 are $5.00 (5 and under are free). Ticket price includes the meal, a glass of beer/wine or soft drink, and a pretzel. Advance tickets will be available starting August 28 at a variety of local outlets, as well as at the Farmer’s Market on September 11 and 18.

Tickets can also be purchased online or at the following local businesses:

– Mitchell Hardware at 215 Craven St.

– Coastal Sole at 2122 Trent Blvd.

– Panichelli’s Pizzeria at 40 Shoreline Dr.

– Famous Restaurant & Bakery at 2210 Neuse Blvd.

– New Bern Farm & Garden at 1309 Old Cherry Point Rd.

– UPS Stores at 1822 S. Glenburnie Rd.

Submitted by Deedra Durocher, New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club