New Bern Now Podsquad – Episode 194

The Podsquad connects you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

Susan Moffat-Thomas, Kathy Morrison and Wendy Card, were joined by special guests Jonathan Burger, Amanda Delgado, and Mitch Lewis. We talked about the latest from the Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Coastal Women’s Shelter, and Arts to End Genocide along with entertainment, culture, history, outdoor life, upcoming events, and much more!

Watch:

Listen:

Show notes:

01:35 – Trivia Contest Question

1:43 – “Crown of Life” and Weathervane on Christ Church’s Spire

3:18 – New Bern Resolves

6:20 – Featured Artist Maya

7:26 – New Bern Now is reorganizing and will be back to full operation by Sept 6

10:10 – Author and Historian Eddie Ellis

10:30 – Jim Hodges New Bern on the Move

13:45 – Interview with Jonathan Burger, Executive Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery

15:01 – Eastern Carolina Popup Pottery Festival

16:00 – Experimental Film Festival

16:15 – Exhibits at the Bank of the Arts

16:40 – Peace by Piece

20:10 – Artwalk

21:11 – Artisan Square

22:11 – Shop Class

23:00 – Sculpture Park

24:01 – Labyrinth and Clasped Hands Sculpture

25:30 – Mums the Word Competition

28:00 – Call for eARTh Day Art

30:42 – Interview with Amanda Delgado, Executive Director, Coastal Women’s Shelter

38:00 – Helping Hands Boutique

42:58 – Interview with Mitch Lewis, Director, Arts to End Genocide

48:00 – African Jewelry Making Workshop

52:00 – Free Family Fly-In and Movie Night

53:30 – Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: RiverMist Band

54:02 – “The Complete Works of Shakespeare: Abridged”

54:25 – Craven PIE Stuff the Bus

55:05 – Rescheduled for October 15th: Travis Tritt with Crawford & Power

55:43 – Native Plants Tour

56:02 – Live & Local! Craft Beer, Food, and Music Festival

56:25 – Paddles with Battles: Veterans Suicide Awareness Event

56:48 – New Bern Music Calendar

57:03 – New Bern Farmer’s Market

For more events, visit NewBernNow.com’s Community Calendar

57:30 – Trivia Answer

