New Bern Now Podsquad – Episode 194

Susan Moffat-Thomas, Kathy Morrison and Wendy Card, were joined by special guests Jonathan Burger, Amanda Delgado, and Mitch Lewis. We talked about the latest from the Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Coastal Women’s Shelter, and Arts to End Genocide along with entertainment, culture, history, outdoor life, upcoming events, and much more!
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
01:35 – Trivia Contest Question
1:43 – “Crown of Life” and Weathervane on Christ Church’s Spire
3:18 – New Bern Resolves
6:20 – Featured Artist Maya
7:26 – New Bern Now is reorganizing and will be back to full operation by Sept 6
10:10 – Author and Historian Eddie Ellis
10:30 – Jim Hodges New Bern on the Move
13:45 – Interview with Jonathan Burger, Executive Director, Craven Arts Council & Gallery
15:01 – Eastern Carolina Popup Pottery Festival
16:00 – Experimental Film Festival
16:15 – Exhibits at the Bank of the Arts
16:40 – Peace by Piece
20:10 – Artwalk
21:11 – Artisan Square
22:11 – Shop Class
23:00 – Sculpture Park
24:01 – Labyrinth and Clasped Hands Sculpture
25:30 – Mums the Word Competition
28:00 – Call for eARTh Day Art
30:42 – Interview with Amanda Delgado, Executive Director, Coastal Women’s Shelter
38:00 – Helping Hands Boutique
42:58 – Interview with Mitch Lewis, Director, Arts to End Genocide
48:00 – African Jewelry Making Workshop
52:00 – Free Family Fly-In and Movie Night
53:30 – Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: RiverMist Band
54:02 – “The Complete Works of Shakespeare: Abridged”
54:25 – Craven PIE Stuff the Bus
55:05 – Rescheduled for October 15th: Travis Tritt with Crawford & Power
55:43 – Native Plants Tour
56:02 – Live & Local! Craft Beer, Food, and Music Festival
56:25 – Paddles with Battles: Veterans Suicide Awareness Event
56:48 – New Bern Music Calendar
57:03 – New Bern Farmer’s Market
For more events, visit NewBernNow.com’s Community Calendar
57:30 – Trivia Answer
