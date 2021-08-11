New Bern Now Podsquad – Episode 193

The Podsquad connects you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

Mari Schultz, George Oliver and Wendy Card, were joined by special guests Ken Hess, Darlene Brown, Chris Skrotsky, and Jeaninne Billingsley. We talked about the Experimental Film Festival, Craven PIE and Stuff the Bus, New Bern Woman’s Club and Holly & Ivy Tour, arts and culture, history, outdoor life, upcoming events, and so much more!

Show notes:

01:35 – Trivia Contest Question

3:00 – Meet Mari Schultz, Mari’s Hella Fat Food Truck and The Garage

8:30 – Banjoy on George’s Porch

8:50 – The Bonafides

9:20 – The Complete Works of Shakespeare: Abridged

10:30 – Tomato Takeover

11:30 – Derek Haynes “The Chocolate Botanist”

10:53 – Small Town News Podcast

12:45 – Interview with Ken Hess, Experimental Film Festival

14:40 – Interview with Darlene Brown, Craven Partners In Education and Stuff the Bus

38:05 – Interview with Chris Skrotsky and Jeaninne Billingsley, New Bern Woman’s Club

42:00 – Holly & Ivy Tour

50:00 – Big Book Sale

50:45 – Craven County Clean Sweep

51:30 – Neuse River Summer Slam Tournament

52:05 – Author Eddie Ellis

52:45 – Salute to Veterans

50:50 – ArtWalk

54:25 – Family Fly-In and Movie Night

55:00 – Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series with Rivermist Band

55:15 – Eastern Carolina Popup Pottery Festival

55:31 – Travis Tritt

56:50 – New Bern Music Calendar

57:30 – Trivia Answer

The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Wendy Card