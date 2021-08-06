New Bern Civitan Club holding Rib Fundraiser on September 4

Slow cooked ribs with or without BBQ sauce

The New Bern Civitan Club is holding a BBQ Rib Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, September 4th of Labor Day weekend.

You can order a full rack of ribs for $20 starting August 15 to September 1. Pick up ribs on September 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.at Piggly Wiggly located at 1208 Simmons Street. Cash or check (preferred) payable to New Bern Civitan Club. Pick up reserved orders via drive through lane in the parking lot no later than 11:30 a.m.

Place your order by e-mail at CivitanRibs@gmail.com or by calling Randy at 252 670-9912. Please order early as there will be only a limited number of racks of ribs sold.

Our Club is dedicated to helping the less fortunate in our community with a primary focus on intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For more information about the New Bern Civitan Club, visit newberncivitanclub.org

By Maureen Comber