NBCT Tackles All of Shakespeare with Three Actors in 97 Minutes!

Need a crash course on The Complete Works of Shakespeare in 97 minutes? New Bern Civic Theatre has just the show for you using only three actors! Join NBCT as we present the hilarious fast paced production of The Complete Works of Shakespeare: Abridged written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. The show is directed by Siobhan Brewer, produced by Alex Ranieri, and features Austin Arrington, Jordan Heath, and George Oliver. The show opens on August 13th and runs for only two weekends so don’t wait to reserve your seat!

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting newberncivictheatre.org or by calling the box office at 252-633-0567. You can stop in to purchase tickets during our business hours Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 412 Pollock Street in downtown New Bern.

About the Show:

The Complete Works of Shakespeare: Abridged goes through all 37 plays in just 97 minutes and will leave you breathless with laughter. Three NBCT veteran actors, armed with plenty of props, will take you through the comedies, history, and tragedies of the great William Shakespeare at breakneck speed!

By Angelina Doyle, NBCT Executive Director