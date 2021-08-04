Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 192

The Podsquad connects you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

Susan Moffat-Thomas, Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Pat Drake and Wendy Card, were joined by special guest Jeremy LeRay (New Bern Web Design). We talked about ways to promote your nonprofit or business online, arts and culture, history, outdoor life, upcoming events, and so much more!

Watch:

Listen:

Show notes:

00:58 – Trivia Contest Question

1:42 – Re-gilding Christ Church’s Crown and Weathervane

6:24 – Pat and Mack go daytrippin’ among other things

9:05 – Author Eddie Ellis presents “Whispers of the Long Departed”

9:47 – Lunch & Learn with Jim Hodges: New Bern on the Move

10:53 – Craven County Commissioner Meeting

11:53 – Bugsy Bee Artistic Designs

13:01 – 2nd Annual Children’s Business Fair

15:20 – Interview with Jeremy LeRay, New Bern Web Design

17:15 – Planting in Eastern NC

18:47 – Investing in your business

20:08 – The importance of websites for businesses and nonprofits

21:32 – Websites are your real estate, social media platforms are extra tools

29:00 – How to reach people who aren’t on social media

30:26 – Google my business

31:00 – What social media platform should you be on?

32:00 – Repurpose your content

33:31 – 3/1 Cookies & Coffee

34:01 – Savage’s Wood Burning Pizza

35:49 – Upcoming Events

36:40 – Ukulele Jam

37:00 – Havelock Books & More Sale

37:20 – Craft Fair at Poor Charilies

37:38 – Walk-In Bathtub Uncommon Instruments Day

38:04 – David English with Black Owl Guitars

38:25 – New Bern Music Calendar

38:59 – Stanly-Spaight Duel

39:30 – Richard Dobbs Spaight

41:50 – Duel Re-enactment

43:00 – New Bern Farmers Market

45:38 – New Bern Drum Circle

45:53 – Big Book Sale

46:47 – Craven County Clean Sweep

50:29 – Upper and Lower Neuse Riverkeepers and Sound Rivers Swim Guide

51:32 – Be Aware – Not Afraid

53:22 – North Carolina Aquarium Society

54:46 – Fort Fisher

57:00 – Trivia Answer

Wendy Card