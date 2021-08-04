Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 192

The Podsquad connects you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
Susan Moffat-Thomas, Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Pat Drake and Wendy Card, were joined by special guest Jeremy LeRay (New Bern Web Design). We talked about ways to promote your nonprofit or business online, arts and culture, history, outdoor life, upcoming events, and so much more!
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:58 – Trivia Contest Question
1:42 – Re-gilding Christ Church’s Crown and Weathervane
6:24 – Pat and Mack go daytrippin’ among other things
9:05 – Author Eddie Ellis presents “Whispers of the Long Departed”
9:47 – Lunch & Learn with Jim Hodges: New Bern on the Move
10:53 – Craven County Commissioner Meeting
11:53 – Bugsy Bee Artistic Designs
13:01 – 2nd Annual Children’s Business Fair
15:20 – Interview with Jeremy LeRay, New Bern Web Design
17:15 – Planting in Eastern NC
18:47 – Investing in your business
20:08 – The importance of websites for businesses and nonprofits
21:32 – Websites are your real estate, social media platforms are extra tools
29:00 – How to reach people who aren’t on social media
30:26 – Google my business
31:00 – What social media platform should you be on?
32:00 – Repurpose your content
33:31 – 3/1 Cookies & Coffee
34:01 – Savage’s Wood Burning Pizza
35:49 – Upcoming Events
36:40 – Ukulele Jam
37:00 – Havelock Books & More Sale
37:20 – Craft Fair at Poor Charilies
37:38 – Walk-In Bathtub Uncommon Instruments Day
38:04 – David English with Black Owl Guitars
38:25 – New Bern Music Calendar
38:59 – Stanly-Spaight Duel
39:30 – Richard Dobbs Spaight
41:50 – Duel Re-enactment
43:00 – New Bern Farmers Market
45:38 – New Bern Drum Circle
45:53 – Big Book Sale
46:47 – Craven County Clean Sweep
50:29 – Upper and Lower Neuse Riverkeepers and Sound Rivers Swim Guide
51:32 – Be Aware – Not Afraid
53:22 – North Carolina Aquarium Society
54:46 – Fort Fisher
57:00 – Trivia Answer
