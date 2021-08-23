Join The New Bern Yacht Club for Summer Picnic

August 23, 2021

New Bern Yacht Club

New Bern Yacht Club (NBYC) will hold its monthly General Meeting on Tuesday, August 24th, 5:30 p.m., featuring our Annual Summer Picnic on the waterside lawn. To attend as guests, contact nbyccommodore@gmail.com or call 252-634-2626.

Upcoming member events in September include a concert by the amazing vocalist Alisa Mike and a fun local cruise: Guess Which Creek?

NBYC is pleased to announce that a limited number of memberships are now available to interested boaters. Visit NewBernYachtClub.com.

By Lucy Lichty