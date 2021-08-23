Join The New Bern Yacht Club for Summer Picnic

New Bern Yacht Club (NBYC) will hold its monthly General Meeting on Tuesday, August 24th, 5:30 p.m., featuring our Annual Summer Picnic on the waterside lawn. To attend as guests, contact nbyccommodore@gmail.com or call 252-634-2626.

Upcoming member events in September include a concert by the amazing vocalist Alisa Mike and a fun local cruise: Guess Which Creek?

NBYC is pleased to announce that a limited number of memberships are now available to interested boaters. Visit NewBernYachtClub.com.

By Lucy Lichty