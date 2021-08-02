Jim Hodges and Lunch & Learn Return with New Bern on the Move

Everyone’s favorite Curator, New Bern native Jim Hodges, returns to kick off the New Bern Historical Society’s Lunch & Learn series with a fascinating new program about the history of moving houses in downtown New Bern. This special two-hour lunch program will take place Sept. 15 at 11:30am at Carolina Colours Pavilion at 3300 Waterscape Way. Curator Jim will share how, in the spirit of preservation, structures large and small were carefully relocated to save them from demolition. With his folksy and humorous delivery, he will present a pictorial history of the challenging journey of sixteen buildings that have been spared the wrecking ball to enjoy a new life in a changing environment.

The Historical Society expects this to be another crowd-pleaser. Executive Director, Mickey Miller advises “If you liked Jim’s very popular “New Bern Then & Now” presentation, you’ll love this new program. The vivid photos and graphics will make you feel as though you’re traveling along with the houses as they moved across town.”

Jim Hodges attended UNC Chapel Hill earning an undergraduate degree in Chemistry and a post graduate dental degree. After serving as a U.S. Army dentist and enjoying several years of international travel, Jim returned to New Bern and practiced dentistry until his retirement in 2012. His current life chapter involves his passion for New Bern and its rich history as a member of the Historical Society.

Cost for this special long program is $22 for Historical Society members, $26 for nonmembers. Entree choices are Blackened Mahi with ginger cream and rice pilaf ~ or ~ Chicken Parmesan with pasta sheets with cheese and marinara ~ or ~ Vegetarian Risotto; all served with sautéed green beans, rolls, strawberry layer cake, iced tea and coffee.

Prepaid reservations are required. Go to NewBernHistorical.org/tickets or call the office at 252-638-8558. Paper tickets are not issued for this program. Simply check in at the door with your confirmation.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety

Submitted by Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller, Executive Director