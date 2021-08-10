The 2021 Faith In Action Free Vision Clinic will be held on Saturday, September 18th at Garber United Methodist Church in New Bern. Complete eye examinations, eyeglasses, blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks, and pastoral care will be offered free of charge to 360 patients of all ages. There will be several changes to this vision clinic as compared to previous clinics:
- Patients should pick up an appointment wristband in a “drive by” line at Garber Church Ministry Center parking lot on Friday, September 17th from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Parents may pick up wristband for their minor children. Adults must be present to pick up their own wristbands. A limited number of wristbands will be available Saturday morning, the day of the clinic. The total number of patients that can be seen on clinic day (September 18) is 360.
- The Clinic will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (by appointment wristband timeslot) at Garber United Methodist Church—Ministry Center located at 4202 Country Club Rd in New Bern, NC. 252.637.4022
- All volunteers and patients will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire visit regardless of vaccine status.
- Several portions of the Vision Clinic will take place outside under large tents.
Sponsors: Garber United Methodist Church, The Essilor Vision Foundation, Harold H. Bate Foundation, CarolinaEast Medical Center, area Lions Clubs.
Submitted by: Pinkie Moore