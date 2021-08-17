Experimental Film Fest Coming to New Bern — Do Something Different

The Experimental Film Fest (EFF), in its second year, has closed submissions for its 2021 season. The EFF received 185 films from 29 countries and will select 30 films from those entries to be screened at the festival. Experimental film covers a wide range of genres, topics, and filmmaking techniques. All films are under 20 minutes in total run time.

The festival activities are scheduled for September 18, 2021, from 5 – 11 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle Street in downtown New Bern. There will be a Filmmaker Meet & Greet session from 5 – 6:30 p.m. where attendees can speak to filmmakers and to the festival director in an informal setting. The festival begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at filmfreeway.com/ExperimentalFilmFest/tickets and at the door for $5. Food and drinks are available free of charge. Please bring your valid ID for adult beverage options.

Last year’s festival was in Tulsa, Oklahoma where the festival director, Ken Hess, and his family, lived before moving to New Bern. The tagline for the festival is, “Do something different.”

Awards for the 2021 season are Festival Winner, Critic’s Choice, Audience Favorite, and Best Student Film. Five finalists will also be named.

Festival attendees will be asked to rate the films for the “Audience Favorite” award. Attendees are welcome to live tweet about the festival, take photos, and post interactively to social media during the Meet & Greet and screenings.

Sponsors and Patrons

We are currently seeking sponsors, partners, and patrons for the festival. We’re looking for product discounts, services discounts, donations, poster locations, and volunteers. Please call 918-630-6236 for information.

About the Director

Kenneth ‘Ken’ Hess is an award-winning, independent filmmaker, writer, visual artist, editor, and podcaster. He hosts The Experimental Film Podcast, also in its second year.

About EFF

The Experimental Film Fest’s mission is to provide a public forum in New Bern in order to advance interest in experimental, avant-garde, and art-house film, to draw attention to New Bern and North Carolina as a center for independent filmmaking, and to promote the arts and creative freedom. It is the intention of the EFF to return all proceeds from the festival to the local community for the promotion of filmmaking and other visual arts.

By Kenneth Hess

