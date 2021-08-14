Craven Concerts present 3 Redneck Tenors

Craven Concerts has re-booked the Three Redneck Tenors, who were cancelled in 4/20. They will be performing live at Centenary United Methodist Church on September 9 at 7 p.m.

Subscribers to our 2019-2020 season will be admitted free. We have plenty of room, so anyone else that wants to see this very popular act can get tickets at Bank of the Arts, Fuller’s Music, Mitchell’s and on our website www.cravenconcertsinc.org. Tickets will also be for sale at the door for $25.

We sold out last time they were here, but we have plenty of room at Centenary.

This concert is being sponsored by the Jon Gavigan Insurance Agency.

Any questions, call 252-637-1119.

By Penny Sulivan