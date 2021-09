Carteret County

Saturday, September 25th from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Carteret County Health Department located at 3820 Bridges St. in Morehead City.

Pamlico County

Saturday, October 9th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Pamlico County Courthouse located at 202 Main St. in Bayboro.

Craven County

Saturday, October 16th from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Craven Community College, 800 College Ct. in New Bern.

For more information: cepnc.org or call 252-633-1564.

By Bobbi Waters, Solid Waste Planner/Outreach Coordinator