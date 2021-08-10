Call for Artists: Mum’s the Word

Craven Arts Council and Gallery is seeking submissions of Artwork featuring Chrysanthemums for the 2021 Mum’s the Word Exhibition.

The artwork will be featured in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of October, with one work to be selected for the 2022 Mumfest logo. Artists are asked to register to participate at www.cravenarts.org and drop completed entries off at Bank of the Arts on October 1 and 2.

New Bern’s annual Mumfest brings thousands of people to the downtown area for fun, shopping, and entertainment. As part of the festival, Craven Arts Council will host Mum’s the Word, an art exhibition and contest to select artwork for the next year’s Mumfest. The winner will receive $200 and their piece will be featured on T-shirts, bags, banners, and other promotional items for the 2022 celebration. This year there will also be a youth category for anyone under the age of 18. Artwork does not have to be only chrysanthemums, but it must feature chrysanthemums in some way. Entries cannot exceed 36 inches in any direction and may not feature any text or numbers. For more information go to www.cravenarts.org.

Craven Arts Council will also host a Mum Chalk Art Competition. Be sure to follow us on social media and check our website for the date, time and registration!

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron