American Legion Post 539 Hosts Open Discussion Related to Global Events

The American Legion Post 539 hosted a dinner at Captain Ratty’s Seafood & Steakhouse discussing the triggers and leading causes of suicide on August 5, 2021.

The dinner and event were paid for by the Post, and we had special speakers from Columbia Lighthouse Project and the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast.

The message was that there is a myriad of triggers, but the overarching issue is a lack of purpose and a lack of belongingness.

In light of recent events, the American Legion meeting on August 18 will be expedited, to allow for an open discussion at the end regarding global events and the impact it has on us.

This discussion is open to the public and spouses are encouraged.

The meeting will be held at 1125 Pinetree Dr. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

The Country Biscuit and Bellator Roasting Company will be serving during the night.

By Liz Hartman, Commander, Post 529