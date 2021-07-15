Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern for July 15 – 18, 2021

Around Town

New Bern Now’s Podsquad is connecting you with the people, places and happenings in and around New Bern. Join us for today’s show as we broadcast to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page from 1 – 2 p.m. Today’s special guests are Mari Schultze with Mari’s Hella Fat Food Truck and The Garage and Mairin Narron with the Craven Arts Council! The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, and wherever you listen to your podcasts. You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

***

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. A Quiet Place Part II (PG 13), Black Widow (PG13), The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG), The Forever Purge (R), F9 The Fast Saga (PG13), The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R), Peter Rabit 2: The Runaway (PG). Starting July 16th: Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG), and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG13).

Calendar

15th: Draw the Line: New Bern Redistricting Workshop at 6:00 p.m.

16th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute On the Boarder, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

16th – 18th: “WE: A Coming of Age Festival”, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m.; Sun 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567

16th – 18th: Steel Magnolias, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m. Sun: 3:00 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre, 514 Broad St. Presented by RiverTowne Players. Call 252-633-3318.

17th: Bear Town Paddle Battles, 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park.

17th: Field Trip to Jack Smith Creek Stormwater Project, 9:00 a.m. Meet at the corner of Simmons St. & Oaks Rd. Presented by the Carolina Nature Coalition. Call 252-626-5100.

Check out the New Bern Farmers Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. SNAP & Event Rentals, 633-0043.

17th: Antique and Classic Boat Show, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Blackbeard Sailing Club, 1215 Barkentine Dr. in Fairfield Harbour.

18th: Free Concert with Acoustic duo Bag-End, doors open: 2:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of Riverside United Methodist Church, 405 Avenue “A”.

19th: “Finding Your Breakevent and Improving Cash Flow for Small Business Owners”, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Presented by the Small Business Center at Craven Community College.

See upcoming event on New Bern’s Community Calendar here.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference” – Elie Wiesel

Noteworthy Mention

Calling all photographers! In celebration of photography’s impact on the dark sky movement, the International Dark-Sky Association is hosting the second annual Capture the Dark photography contest. It is free to enter and open to entrants worldwide. There are eight categories, including everything from mobile phone to deep space and wildlife photography. The contest runs from June 21, 2021 – July 23, 2021. Learn more and enter at www.darksky.org/capturethedark.

Reach out

